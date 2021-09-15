Don’t Fix an Apple on your Hog. Well, Don’t Mount Your iPhone on your Motorcycle.

If you care about your iPhone camera, you will not attach your phone to a motorcycle, moped or scooter.
Apple published a document Friday… It warns users that attaching your phone to these vehicles can expose them to high-amplitude vibrations – which can degrade the phones optical image stabilization (OIS) and closed loop autofocus systems, over time. Basically, you’ll ruin the deluxe camera features you paid so much for.
All iPhones beginning with the iPhone 6 Plus have either an OIS or closed-loop autofocus system to keep images clear even if you accidentally move.
Get a better picture, here: (Gizmodo)
