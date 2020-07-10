“Don’t Panic,” but Coldplay’s ‘Parachutes’ is 20 years old
Credit: Tom SheehanIn today’s edition of “Where Did the Time Go?”, Coldplay‘s debut album, Parachutes, is officially 20 years old.
Released on July 10, 2000, Parachutes put Chris Martin and company on the map with the hit “Yellow.” The record’s been certified double-Platinum by the RIAA, and also spawned the singles “Don’t Panic,” “Shiver” and “Trouble.”
In acknowledgement of the anniversary, Coldplay has uploaded remastered, HD versions of the videos for “Yellow,” “Don’t Panic,” “Shiver” and “Trouble.” You can watch those all streaming now on YouTube.
“Happy 20th birthday to Parachutes, the album which set us off on this amazing adventure,” says Phil Harvey, Coldplay’s former manager and the unofficial “fifth member” of the band. “Thanks to all of you who have joined along the way…Feels like yesterday, in another lifetime.”
Coldplay released their most recent album, the double record Everyday Life, last November.
By Josh Johnson
