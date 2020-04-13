Don’t miss the The “Disney Family Singalong” on ABC
Cinderella's Castle at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. is seen on Friday, Jan. 26,2006. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)
ABC is gathering a host of stars for a Disney-themed musical special. The “Disney Family Singalong” will feature Christina Aguilera, Kristen Chenoweth, John Stamos, Josh Gad, Michael Buble and more. Ryan Seacrest will be hosting the special event. The singalong will include songs from “Beauty and the Beast,” “Moana,” “Frozen” and “The Little Mermaid,” among others. The hour-long special will air April 16th at 8 p.m.