Weather Alert
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
Now Playing
Listen Live
Playlist
Maura Myles
Work Smarter Not Harder
Don’t Let Go of that Fake Xmas Tree Just Yet – It Could Be Worth a Lot More Than You Think
Sep 23, 2021 @ 11:00am
Artificial Christmas Trees Will Be More Expensive This Year – Due to High Shipping Costs
Last year, lockdown nostalgia caused the trend of trying a real tree for Christmas to grow, big-time. But now: You might want to hang on to that artificial Christmas tree, this year, if you have one. And if you don’t, the time to get one would be now. You might look at decorations a little early, too.
The
cost of the fake trees is set to jump up to 66-percent
, thanks to ongoing global supply issues and a shipping container shortage.
Balsam Hill
, an artificial tree company, based in California, is selling its four-and-a-half-foot tall
Grand Canyon Cedar Tree
for $499 this year, which is $199 more than it cost in 2020.
Meanwhile,
Treetime
, an Illinois-based company, says the cost of shipping has jumped by 500-percent… But it’s goal is to raise the prices of its trees by no more than 20-percent.
Balsam Hill reports that, due to issues with the global supply chain, tree inventory is down by 22-percent, with stock of other decorations down by 42-percent.
Experts anticipate that thrift stores will likely raise prices of these items, as well; especially since there may be fewer donations of the trees and decorations.
Brush up on more, here: (
DailyMail
)
The costs of artificial Christmas trees are going up significantly this year due to global supply chain issues, shipping cost increases, and more
TAGS
#ChristmasTree
#HowMuch?
#PriceIncrease
#SupplyChain
#WorkSmarterNotHarder
Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Chronic Cheaters Share These Surprising Features - Who Knew?
SOS Offering Free Replacement Of Damaged, Worn License Plates
What Night Do You Get The Best Sleep?
Luke Bryan Receives a Bacon Bust (Sculpture) of Himself
George Strait Launches Special-Edition Tequila
Recent Posts
Nicole Kidman Reveals She Was a “Goner” When Keith Urban Proposed – Here’s Why
57 mins ago
Midland’s Mark Wystrach Describes his Laughable Sex Scene with Jessica Chastain
2 hours ago
Don’t Let Go of that Fake Xmas Tree Just Yet – It Could Be Worth a Lot More Than You Think
2 hours ago
LISTEN
WCCQ On Demand
Just Played
Life with Lindsay
Bossman
Maura Myles
Antone
Brooke Hunter
On Air Shows
Spout Podcast
WATCH
Backstage with Bossman
WIN
Prize Vault
Prize Claim Form
Contest Rules
EXPERIENCE
WCCQ Live
Concerts
Community Events
Submit a Community Event
WCCQ Live Photos
Alerts
Advertise With Us
Local Bands
Careers
AlphaMedia Careers
Apply Here for Sales Position
Contact
Terms of Service
Playlist
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On