Don’t Eat Strawberries Until You Read This

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a recall for strawberries – after the fruit was linked to more than two dozen cases of hepatitis A.
Although the strawberries affected by the recall have passed their shelf life; investigators say they’re concerned that people may have bought the infected fruit and frozen it, according to the FDA.
The infected strawberries were distributed between March 5th and April 25th, the agency says.
So far, at least 27 cases of hepatitis A have been diagnosed in the U.S. and Canada, as a result of people eating the strawberries. Twelve of the victims require hospitalization, according to an FDA statement.
Fifteen of the cases have turned up in California, per the FDA.
If you have an infected batch, or if you’re unsure whether your batch is infected, the FDA recommends just throwing the strawberries away.