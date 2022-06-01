Don’t Be Cruel: No More Elvis-Themed Weddings for Las Vegas Chapels

Las Vegas chapels, which use the iconic likeness or image of Elvis Presley, could find themselves becoming Heartbreak Hotels.
The licensing company which controls the name and image of “The King” now orders Vegas chapel operators to stop using Elvis in themed ceremonies, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Authentic Brands Group sent cease-and-desist letters in early May to multiple chapels. They’re Hound Doggin’ every venue where they can sniff out use of the Elvis image.
With Elvis so closely tied to the Las Vegas wedding industry, some say the move could kill their business.
The city’s wedding industry generates $2 billion a year. Officials say Elvis-themed weddings represent “a significant number” of the ceremonies performed.