Donald Trump Denies Rumor about his Cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump has responded to allegations that he coerced his way into receiving a role in the movie Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, claiming that the director pleaded with him to take part in a well-known scene – which also featured Macaulay Culkin.

The 45th US president (2017-2021) said on his own social media platform, Truth Social, “I was very busy, and didn’t want to do it. They were very nice, but above all, persistent. I agreed, and the rest is history!” He also decided that his cameo made the movie a success and added, “People call me whenever it is aired.”

The director disagrees, and says that Trump’s team contacted him, to use the lobby of Trump’s hotel for the scene, and wanted him to appear in the film. Chris Columbus said, “It’s a moment for the audience. But he did bully his way into the movie.” Columbus told The Guardian that Trump’s team told his team: “The only way you can use the Plaza is if I’m in the movie.”

Home Alone 2 was produced by Chicagoan John Hughes, who created the original. It came out in 1992.

Do you think Home Alone 2 is better than the first movie?