Domino’s rolls out their side of the story
This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)
Domino’s Pizza is responding to criticism from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio over the price of pizzas in Times Square on New Year’s Eve. De Blasio ripped the chain for selling pizzas for 30-dollars, and encouraged New Yorkers to “stick it to them” by patronizing local shops. Domino’s public relations director Jenny Foreacre tells the Detroit Free Press the prices were elevated because the food was being delivered to people unable to leave where they were for New Year’s Eve due to security, and adds they’ve delivered to Times Square for the event for more than ten years. She also pointed out 93-percent of their restaurants are owned by franchisees, who set their own prices.