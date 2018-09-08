Dominos Free Pizza Promo Backfires

This Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, photo shows a Domino's Pizza sign at a location in Hialeah, Fla. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)

Dominos Retracts “Pizza for Life” Guarantee After Hundreds of People Got Dominos Tattoos We can agree that free food tastes the best, right? A Dominos pizza in Russia ran a promotion that if you got the Dominos logo tattooed to your body you could get free pizza for life. The promotion was suppose to run for two months but was called off after five days after hundreds of people received tattoos. Dominos will honor the first 350 tattoos.

