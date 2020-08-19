Dollywood Homeschool Days Lets Students Learn at the Park
Dollywood is still holding its annual Homeschool Days… But, this year, because of COVID-19 there’s a twist.
From now until September 21, families who homeschool their kids (because of COVID-19) can learn in the theme park.
Kids in grades K-12 can learn and study, throughout the park. And, if you want to take your kids there, to learn, just contact Dollywood group sales.
Dollywood reopened in June with revised health and safety guidelines in place.