Dolly’s got “Peace Like a River” with the legendary Dionne Warwick

January 3, 2023 2:00PM CST
Dolly Parton‘s finding “Peace Like a River” with the legendary Dionne Warwick

The pop/R&B icon revealed the collaboration Tuesday on Tamron Hall, teasing the gospel track that Dolly wrote. 

“She’s such a sweetheart,” Dionne added of Dolly. “I love her.”

Dionne went on to say the duet is extra special because of Dolly’s connection to her late cousin Whitney Houston, who of course took Dolly’s signature “I Will Always Love You” to new heights with her 1992 recording.

“It’s preordained. God’s got a purpose,” Dionne predicted of the new song.

So far, we don’t know when we’ll be able to hear “Peace Like a River.” Dolly’s also busy working on her rock album, following her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year. 

