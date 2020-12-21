Dolly Parton’s Sister Lashes Out at Politicians Over Vaccine
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
As the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna rolled out, over the weekend, Dolly’s little sister, Stella Parton, lashed out at politicians – from both sides of the aisle – who got vaccinations but didn’t donate to the cause. “If a little Hillbilly singer like my big sister Dolly can invest in the vaccine then why the hell can’t some of you old moldy politicians pitch in a few million yourselves?” she tweeted on Saturday. “I noticed you started getting vaccinated right away while people are starving and dying you Aholes.”
Members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell; Sens. Mitt Romney, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and Edward Markey; and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bobby Scott also received their first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, as part of the continuity of governance plan.
Stella’s big sister donated $1 million to Covid vaccine research at Vanderbilt University, last April.
Rihanna donated $5 million to Covid research.