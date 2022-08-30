98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ on NBC Casts Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson & More

August 30, 2022 6:08PM CDT
Dolly Parton has a Christmas movie coming to NBC. Yes, we are talking about Christmas already.

The movie is titled, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

Guests for her special include:
Jimmy Fallon
Miley Cyrus
Billy Ray Cyrus
Willie Nelson
Jimmie Allen
Zach Williams

The movie will follow Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

