‘Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ on NBC Casts Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson & More

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has a Christmas movie coming to NBC. Yes, we are talking about Christmas already.

The movie is titled, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas.

Guests for her special include:

Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus

Willie Nelson

Jimmie Allen

Zach Williams

The movie will follow Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique ‘mountain magic’ she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.