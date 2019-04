NASCAR is heading to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, and so is Dolly Parton. Her likeness will be featured on driver Tyler Reddick’s number-two Chevy Camaro. The pink and white car features a Dollywood theme, along with Dolly’s picture on the hood and her website. Reddick says he’s hoping that Dolly’s undeniable success will help lead him to victory this Saturday. Here’s a picture of the car and the full story from RCR Racing.