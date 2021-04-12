      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton’s Ice Cream Flavor Hawked on eBay for $1000

Apr 12, 2021 @ 8:53am

The new flavor of iced cream, named for Dolly Parton, is already incredibly popular…  So popular, in fact, that fans are putting pints of it on eBay.

There is one listing on there for Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, right now, for $1000.  The flavor is described as “Strawberry Pretzel Pie.”

Dolly’s flavor has been out since April 8th, and profits from it benefit Imagination Library, a program, which she founded, to gift free books to children from birth to age 5.

