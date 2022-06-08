      Breaking News
Dolly Parton’s Best-Selling Novel ‘Run Rose Run’ Headed to Big Screen

Jun 8, 2022 @ 10:00am
NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 09: Dolly Parton speaks during SiriusXM presents Dolly Parton On Kids Place Live at Nashville Music City Theatre On October 9, 2017 on October 9, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Dolly Parton‘s best-selling novel, co-authored with James Patterson, is headed for the big screen via Sony PicturesRun, Rose, Run will star Dolly.  It will be co-produced by her, along with Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine media company, as well as Patterson and his James Patterson Entertainment.

Dolly told The Hollywood Reporter, “I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures.  I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well.  It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people.”

The book is about a young woman who makes her way to Nashville, to pursue her music dreams.  It was released on March 7th.

In addition to the companion album, of the same name, which was released with the book through Dolly’s own Butterfly Records, she will also write original songs for the project.

