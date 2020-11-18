Dolly Parton’s $1 Million Donation Quietly Helped Fund Moderna’s Vaccine

Dolly Parton‘s $1 million donation to coronavirus research in April helped Moderna develop their vaccine. Asked about it on the “Today Show” she said, “I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else. I just wanted it to do good.”
It seems like a lifetime ago that Dolly Parton announced she was donating $1 million to coronavirus research. That was back in April, and here we are some seven months later finding out she may have helped save us all.
The money helped Moderna develop a vaccine that’s been almost 95% effective in clinical trials. Fans found her name in the acknowledgments of the New England Journal of Medicine article.
She was asked about it, yesterday, on the “Today Show“… Quote, “Yeah, that’s what I understand. I haven’t read up enough. They told me that before I went on the air that they may be asking me about that.
“I’m just happy that anything I do can help somebody else, and when I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good. Evidently, it is. Let’s just hope we find a cure real soon.”
In completely different Dolly Parton news. TMZ says “Playboy” is interested in her being on the cover again. That’s a response to her saying she’d like to pose again after she turns 75, which is in January. She did the cover in 1978 when she was 32.