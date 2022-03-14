Dolly Parton Withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton won’t be entering the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, this year – and the decision is her own.
The country music icon has decided to “respectfully bow out” of the process, according to a statement she posted to social media, Monday.
Dolly writes: “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me.”
Parton does, however, hope to make a “great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future;” and hopes the HOF will “be willing to consider me again.“