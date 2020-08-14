Dolly Parton Voices Support for Black Lives Matter Movement
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)
Dolly Parton lifts her legendary voice with support for Black lives.
In an interview with Billboard the country music icon says, “Of course black lives matter, Do we think our little white a**** are the only ones that matter? No!”
Parton has always been an advocate for inclusiveness, and admitted when she suffered from “innocent ignorance” as she changed the name of her dinner theater attractions ‘Dolly Parton’s Dixie Stampede’ to remove the word ‘Dixie.’
“…As soon as you realize that [something] is a problem, you should fix it. Don’t be a dumbass. That’s where my heart is. I would never dream of hurting anybody on purpose,” Parton tells Billboard.
Parton also made reference to Christian people who judge others saying, “God is the judge, not us.”