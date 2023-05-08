Dolly Parton unveils new partyware collection

Global music icon Dolly Parton has teamed up with Creative Converting to launch a new line of Dolly-branded eco-friendly disposable party supplies.

Items include:

“What Would Dolly Do?” plates and “Be A Diamond in A Rhinestone World” napkins

“Dream Big” canvas sign and melamine tray kit

“There’ll Always Be Music” plates, napkins and single-use wooden cutlery

Celebratory kits of cake toppers, disposable tablecloths and special message banners

“Blossoming Beauty” paper plates, napkins and single-use wooden cutlery

“Celebrate Floral” paper plates, napkins and single-use wooden cutlery

Beverage kits featuring single-use wooden drink stirrers and coaster kits with eco-friendly straws

Coaster and wine bag kits

Treat cups, eco-friendly straws and banner kits

Of her new collection, Dolly shares, “I love to celebrate all the seasons of the year with my family and friends. Whether it’s birthdays or holidays, making memories with those you love is what matters most in life. I am excited to bring my new collection of party supplies to your homes and events, and even though I may not be there in person, I’ll be celebrating with you in spirit. Let’s party!”

Dolly’s partyware line can be purchased on Amazon now, and will be available at various retail stores in the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks.

The country queen is set to host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards with Garth Brooks on Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.