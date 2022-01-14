      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton turned to social media to announce that she’s releasing a new song today

Jan 14, 2022 @ 8:09am

Dolly Parton turned to social media to announce that she’s releasing a new song today (Friday, January 14th) called “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” It’s the first release from Dolly’s upcoming album, Run, Rose, Run, which was done in conjunction with the book she co-authored with James Patterson. The Run, Rose, Run album will be released on March 4th followed by the book on March 7th.

Popular Posts
Win a PAIR of Tickets to see Kane Brown!
Win Jessie James Decker Tickets
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here Are Five Reasons to Swear MORE
Walker Hayes Has a Book - And It Gets Right to the Grit
Five Things You Should Get Rid of to Start the Year!
Connect With Us Listen To Us On