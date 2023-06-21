DOLLY PARTON TOPS CLASSIC ROCK CHART!

Dolly Parton‘s latest single, “Bygones” featuring Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5, debuts at Number One on the Mediabase Classic Rock Songs chart. It follows “World On Fire,” the lead single from Dolly’s upcoming album, Rockstar, which became the album’s first Number One when it peaked atop Billboard’s Rock Digital Song Sales chart in May.

She said, “I am so excited to see the response ‘Bygones’ is receiving! To debut at #1 on the Rock charts is such a thrill for me, and it makes it even sweeter to share this with Rob, Nikki, and John 5. I also have to recognize my coproducer on the album and cowriter on this song, Kent Wells, who helped me bring this song to life. I am a happy girl today!”

Dolly will head to London next week to begin a European media blitz of appearances in support of Rockstar. The album will be released on November 17th.

It features guest appearances by Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Elton John, John Fogerty, Sting, Stevie Nicks, Mick Fleetwood, Pat Benatar, Simon LeBon, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Richie Sambora, Steve Perry, Ann Wilson, Steven Tyler, Peter Frampton, Michael McDonald, Debbie Harry, REO Speedwagon‘s Kevin Cronin, Melissa Etheridge, Sheryl Crow, and members of Lynyrd Skynyrd, among others.

