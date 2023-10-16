Dolly Parton to perform her biggest hits + ‘Rockstar’ tracks at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving day game

Dolly Parton is set to perform on The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show at the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving day game.

The global music icon will sing her big hits as well as tracks from her upcoming debut rock album, Rockstar, dropping November 17.

“Wow! What an honor to get to kick off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign with the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game this Thanksgiving,” Dolly shares in a press release. “Those Red Kettles have long been a symbol of hope for our friends and neighbors who are facing hard times.”

“My goal is to encourage everyone who can to donate and support their neighbors in need,” she adds. “Every small act of generosity helps, and together, we can all love our neighbors this holiday season and beyond.”

“Dolly’s contagious energy and positive spirit are just what we need to support The Salvation Army’s enormous effort to make this holiday bright for millions of individuals and families in need,” shares Charlotte Jones, executive vice president and chief brand officer for the Dallas Cowboys and former national advisory board chairperson for The Salvation Army.

The Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving day game against the Washington Commanders airs live from AT&T Stadium November 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.

For more information and to donate to The Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyusa.org.

