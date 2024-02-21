Dolly Parton to Host Star-Studded ‘Pet Gala’ on CBS

Dolly Parton will host a variety show on CBS, today (Wednesday, February 21st), in honor of her four-legged friends.

Dolly Parton’s Pet Gala will be hosted by the Grammy winner and comedian and actress Jane Lynch.

The “Jolene” singer said in a press release, “I love animals. I’ve got all kinds, and of course, I’ve always had little dogs around, and big ones! We’re going to have some of all kinds and colors on the show, and there is nothing more fun to me than when little animals do what they do best, and I’m looking forward to it! There is so much fun stuff, and I know all the animal lovers out there are going to love this show.”

The two-hour special will include pets walking the runway in their best Doggy Parton looks and performances of the country superstar’s hits including, “9 to 5,” “I Will Always Love You,” “Puppy Love” and “Jolene,” sung by Lainey Wilson, Carly Pearce, Chris Janson and KC of KC and the Sunshine Band.

Special guests include Kelly Osbourne and Rachel Smith as runway correspondents and celebrity pet owners like Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Kristin Chenoweth, Margaret Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, Carson Kressley, Jim Nantz, and Jessica Simpson.