Dolly Parton To Co-Host Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Party

Miley Cyrus will once again host NBC’s New Year’s Eve bash, and joining her this year is none other than Miley’s godmother, Dolly Parton.

Miley made the announcement with a video of her and Dolly saying, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party is about getting glamorous and dressing your best,” to which Dolly replied, “Well, we do that every day.”

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ will air live on New Year’s Eve on NBC from Miami.