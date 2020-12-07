Dolly Parton Thinks Beyonce Could Make One of her Classic Songs an Even Bigger Hit
One thing (out of MANY things) Dolly Parton knows is music! So if she thinks Beyonce is a good fit, to remake her 1974 song, Jolene, who are we to argue?
Jolene has been recorded over 400 times in various languages, but never became a big hit, for anyone but Dolly. Nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it. “I’ve always hoped somebody might do that, someone like Beyonce.”
Dolly is the only artist to have a top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart in 7 decades starting in the 1960’s.
She has the most #1 hits by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart: 25.