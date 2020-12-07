      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton Thinks Beyonce Could Make One of her Classic Songs an Even Bigger Hit

Dec 7, 2020 @ 12:37pm

One thing (out of MANY things) Dolly Parton knows is music!  So if she thinks Beyonce is a good fit, to remake her 1974 song, Jolene, who are we to argue?

Jolene has been recorded over 400 times in various languages, but never became a big hit, for anyone but Dolly.  Nobody’s ever had a really big hit record on it.  “I’ve always hoped somebody might do that, someone like Beyonce.”

Dolly is the only artist to have a top 20 hit on Billboard’s Hot Country songs chart in 7 decades starting in the 1960’s.

She has the most #1 hits by a female artist on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart:  25.

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 12: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)
