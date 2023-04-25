Dolly Parton teases first single off upcoming rock album

Fans are mere weeks away from getting their first taste of Dolly Parton‘s highly anticipated rock album.

The country music legend, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame last year, revealed on Good Morning America Tuesday, April 25, that she’ll be performing the first single off her Rock Star album at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 11.

“At the end of the show I am going to get to debut … the first single off of my rock album,” Dolly said. “The album’s called Rock Star.”

“We’ve got a lot of wonderful, great celebrities — a lot of the older rock artists — in addition to all these iconic, wonderful songs,” she continued. “But I wrote the one that I’m going to debut. It’s kinda fitting to the times. It’s called ‘World on Fire.’”

Dolly previewed some of the lyrics for the song, singing, “Liar, liar/ The world’s on fire/ What you gonna do when it all burns down?”

“It’s really kinda about the times and how we can do a little better if we try to heal the divide and just get along a little better,” she explained, adding that it’s “got a great message to it” while also being just a “good and solid … rock anthem.”

Dolly has previously teased that she’ll be joined by the likes of Pink, Stevie Nicks, Brandi Carlile, Steven Tyler, Steve Perry, Paul McCartney and possibly Cher on her Rock Star album.

Not only is Dolly performing at the 2023 ACMs, she’ll be hosting alongside fellow country music superstar Garth Brooks.

“This was a big deal for me to get to work with Garth,” she said. “Everybody’s been talking about it, so hopefully we’ll measure up. I think we will.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.