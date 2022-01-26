DOLLY PARTON TEAMS WITH DUNCAN HINES FOR HER OWN CAKE MIXES, FROSTINGS

First it was her own special flavor at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream, and now Dolly Parton is teaming with Duncan Hines for her very own flavors of cake mix and frosting. Starting in March, shoppers can pick up Dolly’s Southern Style Coconut Flavored Cake Mix and Southern Style Banana Flavored Cake Mix, and either Buttercream or Chocolate Buttercream frosting.
Taste of Country reports that the back of the cake mix boxes “will feature recipe ideas inspired by Parton’s own Southern roots, including a recipe for Banana Puddin’ Cake.”
Dolly said, “I have always loved to cook, and growing up in the South, I especially love that authentic Mom and Pop kind of cooking. I am excited to launch my own line of cake mixes and frostings with Duncan Hines, bringing that sweet, Southern-style baking experience I enjoy to others.”
Dolly will release her latest album, Run, Rose, Run, on March 4th. The album is the companion project to an original novel also titled Run, Rose, Run, co-authored by Dolly and James Patterson and due out on March 7th.