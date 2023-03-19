Dolly Parton + Sir Elton John Collaborate on One of his Biggest Hits

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton has teamed with Sir Elton John for the first time, for a major superstar collaboration.

Elton excitedly told guests about it, at his Elton John Aids Foundation Oscars viewing party last weekend; where he raised more than $7.5million for the charity.

John had heard that Parton had wanted to work with him; so he leapt at the chance. They are believed to have worked together on a version of Elton’s 1974 single “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me,” after Dolly told John in December that she wanted to duet with him on it.

Just think about this: Between the two music icons, they have sold more than 400 million records, won 17 Grammys and released over 80 albums.