Dolly Parton Shines as an Angel in Trailer for Netflix’s Holiday Musical Christmas on the Square

Oct 22, 2020 @ 2:16pm

The trailer for Netflix’s musical, Christmas on The Square has dropped. The holiday musical is named after Dolly Parton’s song from her Christmas album. Dolly plays an angel in the musical. It releases on Netflix on November 22 and features Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams and Jeanine Mason. Baranski will play Regina Fuller. A scrooge-like figure who returns to her hometown to evict residents following her father’s death. Eviction day is set to Christmas Eve.

