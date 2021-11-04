Dolly Parton Rocks Social Media With Rare Photo Of Husband

Dolly Parton got a big reaction on social media when she posted a very rare photo of her husband of more than 50 years, Carl Dean, on Instagram on Tuesday (November 2nd). The photo is a throwback of the couple holding hands with the caption, “Find you a partner who will support you like my Carl Dean does.” Carl’s t-shirt has been photoshopped to feature Dolly’s picture.
The photo drew comments like “Dolly Parton doing a husband reveal after 50+ years is so iconic,” “Dolly Parton’s soft launch of her husband of 55 years is so iconic,” and “I’m so happy knowing this whole time Dolly Parton had a hot husband.”
Dolly and Carl have been married since 1966.
