Dolly Parton Reveals How She Has Stayed Happily Married for 54 Years
In a recent virtual interview, Dolly Parton revealed her secret for successful marriage to newly wed Gabby Barrett, for Amazon Music.
Parton and husband Carl have been married for 54 years. Dolly dished: “We’re not in each other’s face all the time. I think there’s a lot to be said about having some sensible separation.”
Dolly added that she and Carl have never fought: “My husband and I always had a great friendship. We’re both funny and we both have a great and warped sense of humor so we always have a good time.”
Barrett and her husband, Cade Foehner, are expecting a baby girl, next year. They met while they were both on American Idol. They married in 2019.