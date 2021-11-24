Dolly Parton Reveals her Morning Routine… It’s a Doozy.

Dolly Parton has just revealed her morning routine, including what she cooks for breakfast. It’s often “sausage patties with biscuits and milk gravy.”
In an interview for Marie Claire, Dolly revealed that she’s up and moving, while most of the world is fast asleep.
Parton says she wakes up at 3 a.m. and gets her business work done by 7 a.m.
Then, she makes time for prayer and meditation. Dolly clarifies: “I say you need to keep a little spot for yourself, and for your spiritual self, and for God. I gain strength and courage and hope and light and love from that little spot.”
Oh, and she still finds time to get breakfast cooking for her husband of 54 years, Carl Dean.
As one of Forbes “wealthiest self-made women” in the world, Dolly proves (as she says) that “the early bird gets the worm.” And: “Well, they also get a lot of good ideas, too.”