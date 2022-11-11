Dolly Parton Reveals 3 Celebs Who Make Her Excited: ‘I’m Starstruck Every Time I Talk to a ’Real’ Star’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends We Are Family Foundation honors Dolly Parton & Jean Paul Gaultier at Hammerstein Ballroom on November 05, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton recently sat down with People magazine. They had some rapid fire questions for her.

Last indulgence: I’ve always said potatoes are my weakness but every time I do to New York I bring a cheesecake back. I haven’t been in a while so a friend just sent me one for Halloween. Ate the whole thing before midnight.

Last time I was starstruck: I’m working on a rock album now and I’ve been talking to Elton John, Mick Jagger and Debbie Harry. Every time I speak to one of them, it’s just such a thrill.