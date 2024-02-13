Dolly Parton Responds to Elle King’s Botched Opry Tribute

Dolly Parton has come to Elle King’s defense, following King’s drunken behavior at the Grand Ole Opry, for a performance (which was meant to honor Parton), January 19th.

Parton told Extra in her first interview about the incident, “Elle is a really great artist, she’s a great girl. She’s been going through a lot of hard things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink. So let’s forgive that and forget it and move on, cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”

Last month, while attempting to honor the country legend’s birthday, King cursed onstage, after she appeared to forget the lyrics while performing Parton’s song “Marry Me.”

Last month, during her 78th birthday party in Nashville, Parton ignored King’s intoxicated Grand Ole Opry performance.

