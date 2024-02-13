98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dolly Parton Responds to Elle King’s Botched Opry Tribute

February 13, 2024 11:15AM CST
(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Dolly Parton has come to Elle King’s defense, following King’s drunken behavior at the Grand Ole Opry, for a performance (which was meant to honor Parton), January 19th.

Parton told Extra in her first interview about the incident, “Elle is a really great artist, she’s a great girl.  She’s been going through a lot of hard things lately, and she just had a little too much to drink.  So let’s forgive that and forget it and move on, cause she felt worse than anybody ever could.”

Last month, while attempting to honor the country legend’s birthday, King cursed onstage, after she appeared to forget the lyrics while performing Parton’s song “Marry Me.”

(Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

 

Last month, during her 78th birthday party in Nashville, Parton ignored King’s intoxicated Grand Ole Opry performance.

How were you able to overcome a public embarrassment?

