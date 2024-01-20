98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Dolly Parton Releases ‘Rockstar’ Deluxe Edition On 78th Birthday

January 19, 2024 6:05PM CST
(Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

Dolly Parton is celebrating her 78th birthday with a surprise Deluxe Edition of Rockstar.

The new version has nine extra tracks, including covers of “Hit Me With Your Best Shot”, “Two Tickets to Paradise”, and “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)”.

There’s also a cover of her signature hit “Jolene” featuring Italian glam-rockers Måneskin.

Dolly released Rockstar in November, after promising to make a rock album when she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

What musical genre should Dolly Parton explore next?

