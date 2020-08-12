Dolly Parton readies ‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’, her first holiday album in three decades
ABC/Image Group LABreak out the hot cocoa and deck the halls: Dolly Parton’s got a Christmas album coming.
The superstar singer unveiled all the details of her new project this week, which is called A Holly Dolly Christmas and will be available on October 2. It’ll be Dolly’s first Christmas album in 30 years.
The 12-track collection includes a mix of seasonal standards and original tunes. The singer also recruited plenty of guest stars to help her get into the holiday spirit: Miley Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Michael Bublé and Jimmy Fallon all lend their voices to A Holly Dolly Christmas.
Of course, the holiday season is all about family, so Dolly enlisted her brother, Randy Parton, to join her for one track, “You Are My Christmas.”
“I thought, ‘I think I’ll call it A Holly Dolly Christmas because I love the song ‘A Holly Jolly Christmas’ with Burl Ives,’” Dolly explained to Billboard. “He used to be on all my Christmas specials all through the years. I think of him as Mr. Christmas.”
She went on to say that her selections from the project ranged from traditional, like her “Pretty Paper” duet with Willie Nelson, to modern, like her collaboration with Jimmy Fallon. That tune, a duet version of “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” came together after Jimmy asked her to sing it with him on his Tonight Show and she couldn’t because she didn’t know the song.
“I felt so bad. So I went and learned it and I was just going to put it on my album, and then I went, ‘I’ll ask Jimmy Fallon to sing it with me!’ And he said yes,” she added.
Here’s the full track list for A Holly Dolly Christmas:
“Holly Jolly Christmas”
“Christmas Is” (feat. Miley Cyrus)
“Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas” (duet with Michael Bublé)
“Christmas on the Square”
“Circle of Love”
“All I Want for Christmas Is You” (duet with Jimmy Fallon)
“Comin’ Home for Christmas”
“Pretty Paper” (duet with Willie Nelson)
“I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus”
“You Are My Christmas” (feat. Randy Parton)
“Mary, Did You Know?”
By Carena Liptak
