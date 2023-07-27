DOLLY PARTON PROMOTES THE 2024 OLYMPICS

Dolly Parton is collaborating with NBCUniversal on the video for her new song “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You,” which will be used to promote NBCU’s coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that begin next July.

The country icon said in a statement, “I love the Olympics! I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can. I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible. I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals.”

Her forthcoming Rockstar album is set for release on November 17th.