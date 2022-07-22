      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton Praises ‘America’s Got Talent’ Group Chapel Hart for Their Take on ‘Jolene’

Jul 22, 2022 @ 5:30pm

A trio consisting of two sister and their first cousin called, Chapel Hart, performed on America’s Got Talent.

They did an original song which was an updated response to Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

Their version is titled, You Can Have Him, Jolene. The song got them the Golden Buzzer which puts them through to the live show.
Dolly took to Twitter to give the song her stamp of approval.

What a fun new take on my song @ChapelHartBand! Carl’s birthday is today so I think I’ll hang on to him and I’m not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday.

