Dolly Parton Pens Love Letter to Santa
Leave it to Dolly Parton,to ask for a big favor from Santa, this holiday season.
The Country music icon penned a letter to him, for Good Housekeeping’s “Love Letters” column: “Santa, please bring joy to those who have lost the ability to laugh and enjoy life because of this critical time. And Santa, bring hope for a better and brighter tomorrow, hope for the poor and the downtrodden, for those who have given up all hope.”
Parton asked both Santa and God to come together, to bring love, to “mend our differences,” and to bring healing to the world.
Dolly also advised that Santa to wear his mask and help with a vaccine for the coronavirus.
She already has done both. Parton quietly made a million-dollar-donation to Moderna, toward development of a coronavirus vaccine.