Dolly Parton Pays Tribute To Her Longtime ‘Sister, Friend’ Loretta Lynn

(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

At her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, Loretta Lynne, the four-time Grammy winner, whose illustrious career spanned six decades, passed away on Tuesday (October 4) at the age of 90.

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her dear friend with a tweet, “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta, we’ve been like sisters all the years we’ve been in Nashville, and she was a wonderful human being, wonderful talent, had millions of fans, and I’m one of them. I miss her dearly, as we all will. May she rest in peace.”

Both have dominated country music for decades. Parton has a song with Lynn and Tammy Wynette titled “Silver Threads and Golden Needles,” which was nominated for a Grammy in 1993.

Lynn, from rural Kentucky, became famous with “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” her hits included “You Ain’t Woman Enough,” “Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin'” and “You’re Looking at Country.” Lynn was named ACM’s 1970s Artist of the Decade and inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.