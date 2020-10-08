Dolly Parton On Turning Down Elvis Presley’s Request – ‘I Cried All Night’
Dolly Parton joined Reba McEntire on her podcast, “Living and Learning with Reba McEntire” and gave the details on an interesting request from Elvis Presley, one that made her cry all night.
Dolly says that Elvis Presley wanted to record her hit, “I Will Always Love You,” the singer says, “I was so excited, I told everybody. They had called me that Elvis was recording it and if I wanted to come to the studio. Elvis wanted to meet me and all that.”
Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker, who was a very smart and savvy businessman told Dolly that if Elvis recorded it he would want to get the publishing from the record, or at the very least part of the publishing.
“Well, that throws new light on this because I can’t give you half the publishing,” said Dolly. “I’m gonna leave that to my family. I can’t do that.” It was with that conversation that Elvis didn’t record the song and Dolly was upset about it.
“I cried all night,” said Dolly. “Oh, I just pictured Elvis, like, singing it. And I know that Elvis loved it. And I know it wasn’t him, but it’s true. I said no.” Here’s the complete story from Express.com.