Dolly Parton Offers Hilarious Poem About Quarantining – Twitter Loves It
Dolly Parton is keeping everyone’s spirits up as only Dolly can with a poem she wrote about quarantining. Dolly delivered the poem on YouTube and started the video, while she tryied to ward off distractions. “Can you hold it down in there? I’m trying to do a video in the studio,” she shouts. “What? My accountant’s calling? Well, tell him to kiss my assets goodbye, because they’re dwindling to nothing. No, you can’t put a mask on a turtle!”
Dolly then settles in with her guitar as she describes the chaotic scene of a house with bored kids and mean tweens. She then warns that couples are fighting and the schools need to reopen “before someone gets hurt.”