DOLLY PARTON NAMED ONE OF THIS YEAR’S ‘PEOPLE OF THE YEAR

Dolly told People that she was “a little bit skeptical of being put on the cover as one of the People of the Year,” saying, “I don’t want to be worshiped, because there’s a scripture in my Bible that talks about idol worship. And I see that happening all the time with movie stars and these celebrities. People literally worship them more than they worship God. And I just — I cringe at it sometimes.”
Actress Sandra Oh and gymnast Simone Biles join Dolly on People‘s People of the Year short list.
CHECK IT OUT
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by People Magazine (@people)
A post shared by People Magazine (@people)