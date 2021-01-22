      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Her Brother

Jan 22, 2021 @ 6:13am
Getty Images

Dolly Parton’s younger brother, Randy Parton, has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. She shared the sad news on Facebook yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 21st) writing in part, “The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”
Randy joined Dolly on her 2020 holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. They dueted on the song called “You Are My Christmas.”

TAGS
Dolly Parton Randy Parton
Popular Posts
LOVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: These Are the Most Important Things to Have in Common with Your Partner
Tennessee May Build a Statue of Dolly Parton on its Capitol Grounds in Nashville
Mega Millions Drawing=$970 Million, Powerball Drawing =$730 Million
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Do You Think Nice Guys Finish Last?
Joliet: Unidentified Man Pulled From The Des Plaines River