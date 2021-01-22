Dolly Parton Mourns The Loss Of Her Brother
Getty Images
Dolly Parton’s younger brother, Randy Parton, has died at the age of 67 after a battle with cancer. She shared the sad news on Facebook yesterday (Thursday, Jan. 21st) writing in part, “The family and I are grieving his loss but we know he is in a better place than we are at this time. We are a family of faith and we believe that he is safe with God and that he is joined by members of the family that have gone on before and have welcomed him with joy and open arms.”
Randy joined Dolly on her 2020 holiday album, A Holly Dolly Christmas. They dueted on the song called “You Are My Christmas.”