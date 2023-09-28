Dolly Parton, Lee Brice, Chris Janson + more join for Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute album

Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle has assembled an all-star lineup of artists to join him on his brand new album, Anthems – Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd, dropping February 2, 2024.

The 13-track album features performances of such Skynyrd classics as “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Simple Man,” “Free Bird” and more, with guest appearances by country stars Dolly Parton, Lee Brice, Chris Janson, Michael Ray, Ronnie Dunn, LOCASH, Billy Ray Cyrus, Shenandoah‘s Marty Raybon and more.

“This project has been a year in the making, but when the fans hear it they will understand why it took so long,” says Len Snow, president of Get Joe Records, which is releasing the album. “Artimus is legendary within the Southern Rock space. The music that Lynyrd Skynyrd made will always live as a part of rock history. This album honors that music and gives Artimus a way to honor his former bandmates.”

Pyle is set to drop the first single from the record on October 20, which is the 46th anniversary of the plane crash that took the lives of Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant, Steve Gaines and four others, and injured Pyle, guitarist Gary Rossington and other members of the band.

Anthems – Honoring The Music Of Lynyrd Skynyrd is available for preorder now.

Here is the album’s track list:

“I Know A Little” -Michael Ray

“Sweet Home Alabama” – Ronnie Dunn

“Simple Man” – Sammy Hagar

“Needle And The Spoon” – Lindsey Ell

“The Ballad Of Curtis Loew” – Chris Janson

“Workin’ For MCA” – Lee Brice

“That Smell” – Jerrod Niemann

“Gimme Three Steps” – Marty Raybon

“Call Me The Breeze” – Billy Ray Cyrus

“Saturday Night Special” – Warren Haynes

“The Hunt” – Artimus Pyle Band

“What’s Your Name” – LOCASH

“Freebird “ – Dolly Parton

