Dolly Parton Joins ’80s Legends For New Track

Dolly Parton is joining forces with Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, Debbie Harry, and Belinda Carlisle for the new song called ‘Gonna Be You.’

The new track is written by another legend Diane Warren for the new movie 80 for Brady.

Warren said, “When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 for Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship.”

She continued, “Since ’80’ was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the ’80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?!!!! Everyone I approached said yes and was just as excited as me!! I’m honored to have Dolly Parton, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper, Gloria Estefan, and Debbie Harry on this song!! ‘Gonna Be You’ is that song you want to sing along to with all your good friends!!!”

The new track will be released ahead of the film on January 20th.