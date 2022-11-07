DOLLY PARTON IS OFFICIALLY A ‘ROCK STAR’

(Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Dolly Parton is officially a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! She was inducted on Saturday (November 5th) night in Los Angeles, where she told the crowd, “I’m a rock star now! This is a very special night for me. I’m sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I didn’t feel like I had done enough to deserve that. And I didn’t understand at the time that it’s about more than that. But I’m just so honored and so proud to be here tonight.”

Dolly performed twice throughout the ceremony, according to Rolling Stone — first, a version of “Jolene” with Pink, Brandi Carlile, and fellow inductees Pat Benatar, Simon LeBon of Duran Duran, Rob Halford of Judas Priest, and Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart; and a second time with her house band for the night, the Zac Brown Band, where she debuted a new tune called “Rockin’.”

HIghlights from this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will air on HBO on November 19th and stream on HBO Max.

Dolly’s fellow inductees included Eminen, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon.