      Weather Alert

Dolly Parton is “flattered” by 'Saturday Night Live' impression

Dec 15, 2020 @ 1:17pm

Will Heath/NBCSaturday Night Live‘s Melissa Villaseñor has Dolly Parton‘s stamp of approval. 

During the most recent episode of the sketch comedy show, Melissa nailed her impression of the iconic country singer, dressed head to toe in a Dolly costume while offering up her own humorous renditions of “Jolene” and “9 to 5.” 

Melissa’s impersonation has generated buzz across social media, with Dolly herself turning to Twitter to share her approval with her own dash of humor. “I was flattered and I never looked and sounded so good!” she quips alongside the video.

“Hehe Thank you angel Dolly,” Melissa replied

Villaseñor gained wide notice as a semi-finalist on season six of America’s Got Talent as a celebrity impressionist and joined the cast of SNL in 2018.

 

 

By Cillea Houghton
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
Win FREE Oil Changes For A Year!
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: Know the 5 Subtle Signs That You're More Stressed Than You Realize
The Rialto Square Theatre Wins ACM Nomination & Becomes Set for Fox TV Show
Fox TV Show Films At Rialto Beginning Thursday
Jon Pardi Re-Makes the Joe Diffie Classic 'Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox'