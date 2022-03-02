Dolly Parton Invites Fans Into The ‘Dollyverse’

Dolly Parton is partnering with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs (BCL) to launch “Dollyverse,” an audience-centric Web3 experience at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals starting next week at welcometodollyverse.com.
To promote the debut of her co-authored book with James Patterson, called Run, Rose, Run, Dolly will make her first-ever appearance at SXSW on March 18th. She and James will speak about the project at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater. The event will be moderated by actress Connie Britton.
Following the conversation, Dolly will give a live performance featuring songs from Run, Rose, Run, along with a few of her hits. The entire event will be streamed live for free on “Dollyverse” by Eluvio, which also will power the “Dollyverse’s” NFT sales.
The “Dollyverse” will release an exclusive selection of official and certified Dolly NFT collectibles, including limited-edition NFTs of the Run, Rose, Run music album and a limited series of Dolly-inspired NFT artwork, for purchase during and after SXSW.
Dolly said, “There’s almost nothing more important to me than connecting with my fans. And I’m almost always up for trying something new and different. I’d say releasing NFTs at my first ever appearance at SXSW, with James Patterson by my side, definitely counts as new and different!”
Run, Rose, Run is available for purchase beginning this Monday, (March 7th). That night, Dolly will co-host the ACM Awards, livestreaming exclusively on Amazon Prime beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
